EAC Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $173.25 million and approximately $31,991.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00023240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00306459 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.59375027 USD and is down -8.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,224.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars.

