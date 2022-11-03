Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,694. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.