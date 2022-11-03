Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,694. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

