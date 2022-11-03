Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.