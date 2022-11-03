Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,958. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

