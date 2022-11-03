Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.78. 78,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,382. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

