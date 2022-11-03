Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,919. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
