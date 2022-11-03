Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,919. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

