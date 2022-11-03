Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,612. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

