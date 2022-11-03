Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,612. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
