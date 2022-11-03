Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

