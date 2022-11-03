Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 5,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,280,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,145 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

