eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,124. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in eBay by 18.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.