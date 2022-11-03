Ebix (EBIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.40. Ebix has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $560.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter valued at $196,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ebix during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

