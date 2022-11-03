ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.
ECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.
ECN Capital Stock Down 2.9 %
ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.57. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.75 million and a P/E ratio of 33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Insiders have bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,935 in the last quarter.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
