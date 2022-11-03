ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00. The company traded as low as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 104595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.03.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.62 per share, with a total value of C$140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 639,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,593,130.14. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.75 million and a P/E ratio of 34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

