Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 45.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 77,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

NYSE ECL opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.97.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

