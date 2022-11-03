ECOMI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $757,245.00 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $385.21 million and approximately $757,245.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003257 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,304.70 or 0.31081452 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012139 BTC.
ECOMI Token Profile
ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
