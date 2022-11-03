Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

About Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.