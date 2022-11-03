Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.05

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.05 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 15491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

