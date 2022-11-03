Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires 23,276 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 299,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,303. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

