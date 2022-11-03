Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VWO traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,615,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

