Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,755. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.71.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

