Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,050 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.03 and its 200-day moving average is $352.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
