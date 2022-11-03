Efficient Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,985 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $411,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EEM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.77. 2,264,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,324,552. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

