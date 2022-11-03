Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Acquires A$24,954.99 in Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Fehon bought 14,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$24,954.99 ($16,204.54).

Anthony (Tony) Fehon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Anthony (Tony) Fehon bought 7,000 shares of Elanor Investors Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$12,950.00 ($8,409.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Elanor Investors Group

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

