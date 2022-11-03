Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stake Boosted by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,816,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,279,000 after buying an additional 216,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,243,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 78.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 297.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $4,056,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $198.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $144.72 and a one year high of $244.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

