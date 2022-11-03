Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.1 %

EA traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 66,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,633. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,304 shares of company stock worth $9,998,845 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

