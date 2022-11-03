Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.95- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $536.27. 15,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $486.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $392.40 and a twelve month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 29.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 29.4% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 55.1% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

