Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,100 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 809,500 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,202,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,525.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Embark Technology by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000.

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBK opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Embark Technology has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.00. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embark Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.