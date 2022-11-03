ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Up 5.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. 270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.
ENB Financial Company Profile
ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENB Financial (ENBP)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.