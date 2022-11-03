Enbridge Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at C$53.03 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.82.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

