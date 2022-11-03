Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $45.87. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $45.68, with a volume of 7,560 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

