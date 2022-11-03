ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Trading Down 3.4%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 196,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,120,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The firm has a market cap of $14.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
