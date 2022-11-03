Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.20

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 15757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

ERII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,579 shares of company stock valued at $512,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 452,454 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 56.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,707 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 11.4% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

