EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

ENLC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.66. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

