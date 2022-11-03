Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

ENOV stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $164.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.49%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

