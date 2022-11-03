Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CEO Harrold J. Rust Sells 2,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ENVX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,021,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,454. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 31.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 352.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

