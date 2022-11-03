Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

ENTG opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

