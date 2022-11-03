Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Entergy comprises approximately 4.1% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.52% of Entergy worth $119,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.00. 28,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

