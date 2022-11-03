Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $591.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $571.00 to $591.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.06.
Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %
Equinix stock opened at $549.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $589.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.78.
Insider Transactions at Equinix
Institutional Trading of Equinix
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.