Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $591.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $571.00 to $591.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.06.

Equinix stock opened at $549.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $589.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.78.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

