ERC20 Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.50 million and $47.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,222.81 or 1.00014628 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023063 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00974268 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $40.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.