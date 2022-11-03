ERC20 Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $43.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.99 or 0.99998924 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023034 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00974268 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $40.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

