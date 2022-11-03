Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
Read More
