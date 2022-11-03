Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

