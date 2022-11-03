Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for about 3.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 816,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

