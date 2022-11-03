Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $210.50

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $210.50 and last traded at $212.84, with a volume of 841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.86 and a 200-day moving average of $272.10.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

