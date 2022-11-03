Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $250.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $189.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,583. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $187.85 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.35.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.