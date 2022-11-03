Euler Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $78.01 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Euler token can currently be bought for about $7.85 or 0.00038566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $78.01 million and $2.34 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

