EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 202,500 shares traded.

EuroSite Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

