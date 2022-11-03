Evoke Pharma (EVOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

