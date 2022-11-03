Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,688,000 after purchasing an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,320,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

