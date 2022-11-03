Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 31.67.

Several brokerages have commented on EE. Barclays upped their price objective on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of EE stock opened at 25.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is 24.52. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The firm had revenue of 622.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 275.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 33,240.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 556,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

