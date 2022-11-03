Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon updated its FY22 guidance to $2.18-$2.32 EPS.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 247,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.
Exelon Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
Featured Stories
